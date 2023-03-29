HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 64.38. However, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HDB is $70.06, which is $15.14 above the current price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on March 29, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month, and a -2.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.03. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.63. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 97.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.