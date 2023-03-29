Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 28.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/20/23 that Food Stamps Are About to Spoil Grocery Stores’ Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Right Now?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GO is -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GO is $30.69, which is $2.2 above the current price. The public float for GO is 88.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GO on March 29, 2023 was 977.39K shares.

GO’s Market Performance

GO stock saw an increase of 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.96% and a quarterly increase of -4.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GO, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

GO Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.24. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Ragatz Erik D., who purchase 689 shares at the price of $26.70 back on Mar 10. After this action, Ragatz Erik D. now owns 259,785 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $18,396 using the latest closing price.

Ragatz Erik D., the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $27.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Ragatz Erik D. is holding 259,096 shares at $545,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +1.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 127.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.03. Total debt to assets is 45.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 280.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.