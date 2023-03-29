Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a -5.29% drop in the past month, and a 0.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNTX is $31.67, which is $5.22 above the current price. The public float for GNTX is 233.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on March 29, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 26.95. but the company has seen a -0.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GNTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.30. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Boehm Neil, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $28.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Boehm Neil now owns 36,176 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $35,285 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Scott P, the General Counsel of Gentex Corporation, sale 9,895 shares at $28.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ryan Scott P is holding 20,631 shares at $279,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.