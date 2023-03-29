Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GENI stock has gone up by 3.06%, with a monthly decline of -12.91% and a quarterly surge of 32.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.40% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GENI is $7.30, which is $2.89 above the current price. The public float for GENI is 112.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on March 29, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has increased by 4.33 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Touchdown or Fumble? The High-Risk Strategy of a Sports Data Firm

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $7 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GENI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

GENI Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.