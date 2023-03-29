Formula One Group (FWONK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 34.15x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Formula One Group (FWONK) is $75.75, which is -$1.1 below the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 199.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On March 29, 2023, FWONK’s average trading volume was 865.90K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 74.93. however, the company has experienced a 1.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has risen by 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.83% and a quarterly rise of 23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Formula One Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of 15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FWONK, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.69. In addition, Formula One Group saw 23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 9,058 shares at the price of $73.22 back on Mar 21. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 8,137 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $663,221 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Formula One Group, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 4,203,799 shares at $1,335,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Formula One Group (FWONK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.