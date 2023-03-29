First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 26.43% gain in the past month, and a 33.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of 51.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FSLR is $207.98, which is -$3.99 below the current price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on March 29, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 210.14. However, the company has seen a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that First Solar Shows ‘Dramatic’ Benefits of Inflation Reduction Act. The Stock Is Shining.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $230 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to FSLR, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.23. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 40.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Jeffers Byron Michael, who sale 239 shares at the price of $202.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jeffers Byron Michael now owns 0 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $48,374 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Richard D, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $211.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Chapman Richard D is holding 21,689 shares at $1,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.