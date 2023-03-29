Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXEL is $24.63, which is $5.47 above the current price. The public float for EXEL is 315.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on March 29, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has increased by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 18.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL’s stock has risen by 4.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.09% and a quarterly rise of 23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Exelixis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.02% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to EXEL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L, who sale 15,300 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Mar 10. After this action, WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L now owns 317,467 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $254,133 using the latest closing price.

Hessekiel Jeffrey, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Exelixis Inc., sale 77,860 shares at $17.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hessekiel Jeffrey is holding 527,716 shares at $1,333,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.