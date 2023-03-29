Evaluating the Impact of 2.86 Increase on AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) Stock

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a -14.98% drop in the past month, and a -6.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 1.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) by analysts is $76.88, which is $24.34 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 239.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AER was 1.27M shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 51.48. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.90. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.12 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.74. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 288.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.27. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 288.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.