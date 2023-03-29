Evaluating the Impact of 13.87 Increase on Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) Stock

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a -53.10% drop in the past month, and a -61.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.63% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.66% for LKCO stock, with a simple moving average of -69.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The average price predicted for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) by analysts is $1.80, The public float for LKCO is 8.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LKCO was 97.03K shares.

LKCO) stock’s latest price update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has increased by 13.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a -53.10% drop in the past month, and a -61.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.63% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.66% for LKCO stock, with a simple moving average of -69.59% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -56.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.89%, as shares sank -53.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1018. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -56.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.86 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -47.43. The total capital return value is set at -40.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.12. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.14. Total debt to assets is 23.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.