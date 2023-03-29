EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is $4.00, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for EQRX is 412.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On March 29, 2023, EQRX’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

EQRX) stock’s latest price update

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has seen a -8.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.26% decline in the past month and a -19.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for EQRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for EQRX stock, with a simple moving average of -53.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQRX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQRX reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $5.60. The rating they have provided for EQRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

EQRX Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0295. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc. (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.