EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has increased by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 35.66. However, the company has experienced a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is above average at 18.18x. The 36-month beta value for EPR is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EPR is 73.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on March 29, 2023 was 528.76K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR’s stock has seen a 0.11% increase for the week, with a -10.33% drop in the past month and a -3.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for EPR Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for EPR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

EPR Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, EPR Properties saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Ziegler Caixia, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Jun 13. After this action, Ziegler Caixia now owns 500 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $22,570 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.