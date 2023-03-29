Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has gone up by 5.33% for the week, with a 20.58% rise in the past month and a -19.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.76% for ENSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for ENSC stock, with a simple moving average of -87.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Right Now?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENSC is at -0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENSC is $5.83, ENSC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for ENSC on March 29, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

ENSC) stock’s latest price update

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s stock price has increased by 7.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. however, the company has experienced a 5.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENSC Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5703. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -22.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-562.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -823.62. Equity return is now at value 107.10, with 22.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.