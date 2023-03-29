Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 15.66. however, the company has experienced a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 83.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ERJ was 1.55M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a 2.92% increase in the past week, with a 28.61% rise in the past month, and a 44.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.65% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 46.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +24.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 45.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.