Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is $2.50, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELEV on March 29, 2023 was 525.03K shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV’s stock has fallen by -9.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 72.55% and a quarterly rise of 82.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.31% for Elevation Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.36% for ELEV stock, with a simple moving average of 58.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

ELEV Trading at 45.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +72.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7160. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELEV starting from venBio Global Strategic Fund I, who sale 702,737 shares at the price of $4.12 back on May 25. After this action, venBio Global Strategic Fund I now owns 1,905,430 shares of Elevation Oncology Inc., valued at $2,897,806 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -110.30, with -82.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.