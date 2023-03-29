Edison International (EIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 68.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EIX is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EIX is $70.92, which is $1.99 above the current price. The public float for EIX is 382.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on March 29, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has seen a 1.31% increase for the week, with a 0.84% rise in the past month and a 5.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for Edison International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

EIX Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.50. In addition, Edison International saw 7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edison International (EIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.