Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Stock Sees a-0.62 Decrease

In the past week, ESTE stock has gone up by 3.38%, with a monthly decline of -8.74% and a quarterly plunge of -8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for Earthstone Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for ESTE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) Right Now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is $25.33, which is $12.48 above the current market price. The public float for ESTE is 74.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTE on March 29, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

ESTE) stock’s latest price update

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 12.93. but the company has seen a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ESTE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

ESTE Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Anderson Robert John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Mar 17. After this action, Anderson Robert John now owns 816,009 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $58,750 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Robert John, the President and CEO of Earthstone Energy Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Anderson Robert John is holding 811,009 shares at $57,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.