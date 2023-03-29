Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 6.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is $117.78, which is $22.99 above the current market price. The public float for DFS is 257.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFS on March 29, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

DFS) stock’s latest price update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 94.39. however, the company has experienced a -4.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that What Discover’s Earnings Report Says About Americans’ Financial Health

DFS’s Market Performance

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a -4.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.51% decline in the past month and a -3.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.98% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DFS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

DFS Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.43. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.