DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has increased by 7.43 compared to its previous closing price of 27.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is $62.71, which is $33.21 above the current market price. The public float for DICE is 45.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.95% of that float. On March 29, 2023, DICE’s average trading volume was 465.81K shares.

DICE’s Market Performance

The stock of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has seen a 11.07% increase in the past week, with a -1.34% drop in the past month, and a -7.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for DICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.84% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to DICE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

DICE Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.39. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 151,132 shares at the price of $27.48 back on Mar 27. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 6,561,060 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,153,107 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of DICE Therapeutics Inc., purchase 192,335 shares at $26.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 6,409,928 shares at $5,168,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

The total capital return value is set at -19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.77. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.