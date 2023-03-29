DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.19.

The public float for DHT is 134.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on March 29, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.89. but the company has seen a -3.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a -3.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.56% decline in the past month and a 20.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.53% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 26.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.