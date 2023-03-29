DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, DXCM stock has gone down by -4.34%, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly surge of 2.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for DexCom Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on March 29, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 116.07. however, the company has experienced a -4.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $121 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DXCM, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

DXCM Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.51. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Pacelli Steven Robert, who sale 5,442 shares at the price of $116.40 back on Mar 23. After this action, Pacelli Steven Robert now owns 138,129 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $633,449 using the latest closing price.

Dolan Matthew Vincent, the SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop of DexCom Inc., sale 2,303 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Dolan Matthew Vincent is holding 33,569 shares at $264,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.