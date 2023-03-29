Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 36.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is above average at 14.46x. The 36-month beta value for PLAY is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLAY is $52.17, which is $16.67 above than the current price. The public float for PLAY is 41.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.67% of that float. The average trading volume of PLAY on March 29, 2023 was 990.61K shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY’s stock has seen a -0.06% decrease for the week, with a -8.97% drop in the past month and a 3.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.82. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 78,777 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Pineiro Antonio, the SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $42.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Pineiro Antonio is holding 23,312 shares at $127,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +8.33. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.43. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 636.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.43. Total debt to assets is 74.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 620.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.