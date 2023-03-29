Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Stock Sees a0.00 Decrease

In the past week, CVT stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 16.07% and a quarterly surge of 61.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Cvent Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for CVT stock, with a simple moving average of 39.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) is $9.33, which is -$0.71 below the current market price. The public float for CVT is 465.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On March 29, 2023, CVT’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

CVT) stock’s latest price update

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.38.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CVT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVT reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for CVT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CVT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

CVT Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Cvent Holding Corp. saw 55.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVT starting from NEWMAN WILLIAM J III, who sale 108 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Feb 14. After this action, NEWMAN WILLIAM J III now owns 296,063 shares of Cvent Holding Corp., valued at $801 using the latest closing price.

FRANKOLA JIM, the Director of Cvent Holding Corp., purchase 9,800 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANKOLA JIM is holding 77,800 shares at $45,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.72 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cvent Holding Corp. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.33. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.91. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.