Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 226.94. but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Right Now?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMI is at 1.01.

The average price suggested by analysts for CMI is $258.88, which is $30.53 above the current market price. The public float for CMI is 140.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CMI on March 29, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CMI’s Market Performance

CMI’s stock has seen a -2.09% decrease for the week, with a -5.65% drop in the past month and a -4.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Cummins Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for CMI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $245 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMI reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $238. The rating they have provided for CMI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CMI, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

CMI Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.25. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Fier Walter J, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $252.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Fier Walter J now owns 8,090 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $836,652 using the latest closing price.

Barner Sharon R, the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc., sale 5,929 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Barner Sharon R is holding 16,144 shares at $1,524,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.