Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock Observes -78.40% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a -3.74% decrease in the past week, with a -71.31% drop in the past month, and a -71.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for CS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.77% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -78.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CS is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CS is $2.32, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for CS is 3.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of CS on March 29, 2023 was 47.47M shares.

CS) stock’s latest price update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/21/23 that Stocks Extend Relief Rally as Attention Pivots to the Fed

CS Trading at -68.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -70.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9313. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -71.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -34.26. The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.99. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 459.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.12. Total debt to assets is 39.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.