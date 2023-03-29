Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, COST stock has gone down by -0.83%, with a monthly decline of -0.05% and a quarterly surge of 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Costco Wholesale Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COST is at 0.79.

The public float for COST is 441.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for COST on March 29, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 493.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Costco’s Sales Fall Short as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $560 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $510. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to COST, setting the target price at $520 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

COST Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $484.46. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sale 2,068 shares at the price of $483.32 back on Mar 14. After this action, GALANTI RICHARD A now owns 25,350 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $999,506 using the latest closing price.

Miller Russell D, the Senior EVP of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $488.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Miller Russell D is holding 10,093 shares at $733,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.