Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 21.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) by analysts is $30.80, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 95.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.23% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CORT was 729.48K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a 4.35% rise in the past month, and a 5.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 625 shares at the price of $25.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 56,462 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 186 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 21,143 shares at $4,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.