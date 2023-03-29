Copart Inc.’s (CPRT) Stock: A 4.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, CPRT stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly gain of 4.50% and a quarterly surge of 20.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Copart Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for CPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 32.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is $79.38, which is $7.6 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 427.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRT on March 29, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 72.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $140 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

CPRT Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.41. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 20.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Blunt Matt, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $69.36 back on Feb 22. After this action, Blunt Matt now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $2,080,800 using the latest closing price.

Blunt Matt, the Director of Copart Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $115.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Blunt Matt is holding 0 shares at $1,157,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.