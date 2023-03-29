Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conn’s Inc. (CONN) is $9.00, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for CONN is 17.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CONN on March 29, 2023 was 270.36K shares.

CONN) stock’s latest price update

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN)’s stock price has increased by 9.06 compared to its previous closing price of 5.41. however, the company has experienced a -8.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Vitamin Shoppe Owner Franchise Group Considers Going Private

CONN’s Market Performance

CONN’s stock has fallen by -8.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.16% and a quarterly drop of -6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Conn’s Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.80% for CONN stock, with a simple moving average of -32.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CONN

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CONN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for CONN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

CONN Trading at -30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -32.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONN fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Conn’s Inc. saw -14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONN starting from MARTIN DOUGLAS H, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Dec 27. After this action, MARTIN DOUGLAS H now owns 64,042 shares of Conn’s Inc., valued at $25,415 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN DOUGLAS H, the Director of Conn’s Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $6.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that MARTIN DOUGLAS H is holding 60,042 shares at $45,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.78 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conn’s Inc. stands at +6.81. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.24. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Conn’s Inc. (CONN), the company’s capital structure generated 147.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.63. Total debt to assets is 49.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conn’s Inc. (CONN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.