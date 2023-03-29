Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is 83.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELP is 0.71.

The public float for ELP is 277.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On March 29, 2023, ELP’s average trading volume was 386.98K shares.

ELP) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP)’s stock price has increased by 1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 6.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELP’s Market Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has seen a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.98% decline in the past month and a -10.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ELP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for ELP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.64% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw -10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.