Cigna Corporation (CI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cigna Corporation (CI) is $352.74, which is $92.63 above the current market price. The public float for CI is 293.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on March 29, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 261.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CI’s Market Performance

Cigna Corporation (CI) has seen a -7.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.45% decline in the past month and a -23.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of -12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $355 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $347, previously predicting the price at $318. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CI, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CI Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $273.74. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Neville Everett, who sale 2,982 shares at the price of $271.67 back on Mar 10. After this action, Neville Everett now owns 5,403 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $810,120 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of Cigna Corporation, sale 2,088 shares at $271.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 25,550 shares at $567,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cigna Corporation (CI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.