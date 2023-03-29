Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI): A Technical Analysis

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is $7.00, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for CHMI is 20.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHMI on March 29, 2023 was 452.99K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CHMI) stock’s latest price update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 5.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHMI’s Market Performance

CHMI’s stock has risen by 3.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.63% and a quarterly drop of -6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.81% for CHMI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHMI

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHMI reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for CHMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CHMI, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CHMI Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHMI rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHMI starting from Lown Jeffrey B, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Lown Jeffrey B now owns 15,264 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, valued at $7,693 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHMI

The total capital return value is set at 3.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), the company’s capital structure generated 389.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.58. Total debt to assets is 72.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -72.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.27 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.