Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has increased by 4.31 compared to its previous closing price of 9.29. However, the company has seen a 10.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.73.

The average price predicted for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for CENX is 51.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.14% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CENX was 1.93M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

The stock of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has seen a 10.74% increase in the past week, with a -19.72% drop in the past month, and a 22.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for CENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.73% for CENX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to CENX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Gary Jesse E, who sale 49,568 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Gary Jesse E now owns 64,400 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $440,313 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 50,000 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 113,968 shares at $488,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.