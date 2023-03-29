CarMax Inc. (KMX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMX is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMX is $60.93, which is $3.94 above the current price. The public float for KMX is 157.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on March 29, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 58.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported 11 hours ago that ‘Digital Blackface’? Levi’s gets pushback for using AI models to add diversity.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has fallen by -1.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly drop of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.19% for KMX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $66 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

KMX Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.25. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw -4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +3.61. The total capital return value is set at 2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 371.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.77. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.