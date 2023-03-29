Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 5.36. but the company has seen a -4.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) is $9.00, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for CTLP is 65.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTLP on March 29, 2023 was 530.98K shares.

CTLP’s Market Performance

The stock of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has seen a -4.42% decrease in the past week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month, and a 31.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for CTLP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.27% for CTLP stock, with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Harris Ian Jiro, who purchase 5,010 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Harris Ian Jiro now owns 120,600 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $20,040 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Scott Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Stewart Scott Matthew is holding 26,528 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc. stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP), the company’s capital structure generated 11.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.38. Total debt to assets is 7.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.