BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is $25.75, which is $9.4 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 107.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on March 29, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s stock price has increased by 12.09 compared to its previous closing price of 15.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 31.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has seen a 31.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.52% gain in the past month and a 147.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.13% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 64.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 40.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares surge +47.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +29.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 121.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $10.96 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 1,252,722 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $1,315,224 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 62,692 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 156,837 shares at $687,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with -63.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.