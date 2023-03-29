Box Inc. (BOX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 25.38. however, the company has experienced a -3.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is above average at 601.67x. The 36-month beta value for BOX is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BOX is 137.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume of BOX on March 29, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

BOX’s Market Performance

BOX’s stock has seen a -3.22% decrease for the week, with a -24.23% drop in the past month and a -18.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for Box Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.59% for BOX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $24 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOX reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for BOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BOX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

BOX Trading at -17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.65. In addition, Box Inc. saw -18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $26.09 back on Mar 10. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,402,904 shares of Box Inc., valued at $339,209 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dylan C, the Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $33.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Smith Dylan C is holding 1,415,904 shares at $439,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Box Inc. (BOX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.