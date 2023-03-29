Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC)’s stock price has increased by 11.06 compared to its previous closing price of 20.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is $52.79, which is $29.81 above the current market price. The public float for BCYC is 26.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCYC on March 29, 2023 was 304.03K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC stock saw a decrease of 6.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for BCYC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCYC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCYC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BCYC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to BCYC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

BCYC Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.31. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw -24.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.06 back on Jan 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 326,585 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $174,360 using the latest closing price.

Keen Nicholas, the Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 1,817 shares at $29.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Keen Nicholas is holding 39,160 shares at $52,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-957.00 for the present operating margin

+74.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -779.35. The total capital return value is set at -39.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -26.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 10.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.