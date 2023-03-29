Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 73.85. However, the company has experienced a -5.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for BBY is 200.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on March 29, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

The stock of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has seen a -5.72% decrease in the past week, with a -11.27% drop in the past month, and a -9.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

BBY Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.89. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Barry Corie S, who sale 25,511 shares at the price of $77.95 back on Mar 21. After this action, Barry Corie S now owns 364,041 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $1,988,582 using the latest closing price.

Bonfig Jason J, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 10,963 shares at $77.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Bonfig Jason J is holding 46,250 shares at $854,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.