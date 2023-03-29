Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is $5.81, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for BSBR is 3.27B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSBR on March 29, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.04. However, the company has experienced a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSBR’s Market Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has seen a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.83% decline in the past month and a -6.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for BSBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for BSBR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

BSBR Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at +10.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), the company’s capital structure generated 334.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.99. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.