Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM)’s stock price has increased by 4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.79. however, the company has experienced a 8.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is above average at 20.22x. The 36-month beta value for ASM is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASM is $1.71, The public float for ASM is 99.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ASM on March 29, 2023 was 381.54K shares.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM stock saw an increase of 8.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.27% and a quarterly increase of 22.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.40% for ASM stock, with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASM reach a price target of $3.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ASM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to ASM, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

ASM Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7251. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.44 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at -18.35. The total capital return value is set at -2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.94. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.