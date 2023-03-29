Assessing the Risk and Potential of PetMed Express Inc.’s (PETS) Stock

In the past week, PETS stock has gone down by -5.65%, with a monthly decline of -13.83% and a quarterly plunge of -9.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for PetMed Express Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.41% for PETS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is 29.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PETS is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is $19.67, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for PETS is 20.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.74% of that float. On March 29, 2023, PETS’s average trading volume was 445.65K shares.

PETS) stock’s latest price update

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)’s stock price has increased by 2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 15.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $32 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PETS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PETS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PETS Trading at -14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+27.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 121.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.