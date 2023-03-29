Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT)’s stock price has increased by 21.17 compared to its previous closing price of 15.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARCT is $47.88, which is $21.05 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 22.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.13% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCT on March 29, 2023 was 333.53K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT’s stock has seen a 27.59% increase for the week, with a 15.58% rise in the past month and a 15.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.06% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ARCT Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +30.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $16.07 back on Mar 06. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 589,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $80,350 using the latest closing price.

Marquet Magda, the Director of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 2,222 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Marquet Magda is holding 24,942 shares at $39,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1600.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -1647.98. The total capital return value is set at -55.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.23. Equity return is now at value -80.40, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.25. Total debt to assets is 17.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.