Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAPL is $169.56, which is $9.57 above the current price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on March 29, 2023 was 69.75M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 157.65. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 19 hours ago that Apple Rolls Out Buy Now, Pay Later Plan

AAPL’s Market Performance

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month, and a 22.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $199 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAPL, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.52. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 22.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, who sale 187,730 shares at the price of $159.76 back on Mar 22. After this action, WILLIAMS JEFFREY E now owns 489,816 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $29,991,745 using the latest closing price.

KONDO CHRIS, the Principal Accounting Officer of Apple Inc., sale 20,200 shares at $148.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that KONDO CHRIS is holding 31,505 shares at $3,004,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.