Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 68.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APGB on March 29, 2023 was 669.30K shares.

APGB) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APGB’s Market Performance

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has experienced a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.94% rise in the past month, and a 1.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.18% for APGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for APGB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.84% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

The total capital return value is set at -1.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.