Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ANNX stock has gone down by -3.01%, with a monthly decline of -28.33% and a quarterly plunge of -28.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Annexon Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.32% for ANNX stock, with a simple moving average of -27.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is $18.14, which is $14.27 above the current market price. The public float for ANNX is 46.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On March 29, 2023, ANNX’s average trading volume was 483.16K shares.

ANNX) stock’s latest price update

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. but the company has seen a -3.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANNX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ANNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ANNX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

ANNX Trading at -32.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Annexon Inc. saw -25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Love Douglas, who sale 6,571 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Feb 15. After this action, Love Douglas now owns 197,646 shares of Annexon Inc., valued at $38,564 using the latest closing price.

Lew Jennifer, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Annexon Inc., sale 166 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Lew Jennifer is holding 29,542 shares at $1,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

The total capital return value is set at -54.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.76. Equity return is now at value -66.00, with -53.10 for asset returns.

Based on Annexon Inc. (ANNX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.