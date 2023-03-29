Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is above average at 3.65x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YS is 20.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of YS on March 29, 2023 was 138.30K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has decreased by -17.22 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -67.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YS’s Market Performance

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has seen a -67.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -75.44% decline in the past month and a -75.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.83% for YS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -73.03% for YS stock, with a simple moving average of -74.48% for the last 200 days.

YS Trading at -74.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.24%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -67.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -75.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In summary, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.