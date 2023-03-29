Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is above average at 13.61x. The 36-month beta value for SNX is also noteworthy at 1.65.

The public float for SNX is 84.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SNX on March 29, 2023 was 451.84K shares.

SNX) stock’s latest price update

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 93.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNX’s Market Performance

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has seen a -0.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.51% decline in the past month and a -3.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for SNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for SNX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $109 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNX reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for SNX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNX, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SNX Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.99. In addition, TD SYNNEX Corporation saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Witt Marshall, who sale 603 shares at the price of $92.81 back on Mar 21. After this action, Witt Marshall now owns 53,304 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation, valued at $55,964 using the latest closing price.

POLK DENNIS, the Executive Chair of TD SYNNEX Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $97.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that POLK DENNIS is holding 132,402 shares at $777,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.