Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPT is $74.18, which is $14.07 above than the current price. The public float for SPT is 46.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.53% of that float. The average trading volume of SPT on March 29, 2023 was 608.79K shares.

SPT) stock’s latest price update

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 59.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPT’s Market Performance

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has experienced a -12.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.30% drop in the past month, and a 2.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for SPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.70% for SPT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $53 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SPT Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.73. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who sale 5,450 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $327,000 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $55.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick is holding 0 shares at $249,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.