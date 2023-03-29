Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GATO is $5.17, which is $0.09 above than the current price. The public float for GATO is 68.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on March 29, 2023 was 387.00K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO)’s stock price has increased by 9.01 compared to its previous closing price of 4.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GATO’s Market Performance

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has experienced a 9.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.12% rise in the past month, and a 18.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for GATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.77% for GATO stock, with a simple moving average of 35.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to GATO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

GATO Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 24.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.