Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

The 36-month beta value for BE is also noteworthy at 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BE is $29.58, which is $11.65 above than the current price. The public float for BE is 162.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. The average trading volume of BE on March 29, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 18.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

BE’s Market Performance

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has seen a -1.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.25% decline in the past month and a -2.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for BE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.37% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BE Trading at -18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -16.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.78. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Sridhar KR, who sale 177,786 shares at the price of $18.06 back on Mar 16. After this action, Sridhar KR now owns 662,872 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $3,210,356 using the latest closing price.

Cameron Gregory D, the of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 61,108 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Cameron Gregory D is holding 299,109 shares at $1,103,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -490.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.